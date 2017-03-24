Invicta FC 22 Weigh-In Results: One Bout Canceled, Three Fighters Miss Weight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Invicta FC 22

The Invicta FC 22 weigh-in results are in and a fight has been canceled.

Tomorrow night (March 25) Invicta FC 22 takes place inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between champion Tonya Evinger and Yana Kunitskaya. This’ll be a rematch from their controversial encounter back in Nov. 2016.

The co-main event features strawweight action. Ayaka Hamasaki goes toe-to-toe with Livia Renata Souza. “Livinha” is a former Invicta FC 115-pound title holder.

All four fighters in the main event and co-main event were able to make weight. The three fighters that couldn’t hit their targets on the scale were DeAnna Bennett, Janaisa Morandin, and Miranda Maverick.

While Bennett and Maverick will still be featured on the card in their separate bouts, Morandin will not. She was five pounds over the atomweight limit and her bout with Jinh Yu Frey has been canceled.

You can see the full Invicta FC 22 weigh-in results below:

Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger (134.8) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.8)

Strawweight: Ayaka Hamasaki (115.7) vs. Livia Renata Souza (115)

Strawweight: DeAnna Bennett (117.6)* vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.5)

Atomweight: Jinh Yu Frey (106) vs. Janaisa Morandin (111.2)**

Atomweight: Amber Brown (105.9) vs. Ashley Cummins (105.6)

Strawweight: Sunna Davidsdottir (115.8) vs. Mallory Martin (114.8)

Straweight: Kal Holliday Schwartz (115.9) vs. Miranda Maverick (120.5)*

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (146.0) vs. Madison McElhaney (146.0)

*- Bennett, Morandin, and Maverick failed to make weight

**-Morandin vs. Frey canceled due to Morandin missing weight 

