Invicta FC 23 Filled with Flyweight Fights in Kansas City

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC on FOX 24 goes down Saturday from Kansas City, and Invicta FC will return to the area next month.

Invicta FC 23 takes place May 20 from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City and streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event, former flyweight title challenger Vanessa Porto meets unbeaten Agnieszka Niedzwiedz. The co-main will also take place in the flyweight division with Roxanne Modafferi facing Sarah D’Alelio.

Porto suffered a loss to Jennifer Maia for the title last year at Invicta FC 23, while Niedzwiedz has not been beaten in nine fights.

Andrea Lee vs. Liz Tracy, former atomweight champion Herica Tiburcio vs. Tessa Simpson, Elizabeth Phillips vs. Kelly Faszholz and Tiffany Van Soest vs. Christine Ferea were also announced by the promotion.

