Invicta FC 24 Results: Mara Romero Borella Tops Milana Dudieva

By
Dana Becker
-
Shannon Knapp
Image Credit: Esther Lin/Invicta FC

It wasn’t the card originally planned, but the ladies of Invicta FC 24 once again put on a solid event.

Originally, Megan Anderson was to defend her featherweight title against Helena Kolesnyk. However, the UFC signed Anderson away to fight Cris Cyborg. Invicta FC president Shannon Knapp moved Tonya Evinger, the reigning bantamweight champion, into the headline bout vs. Kolesnyk in a non-title affair.

The UFC, though, once again snagged Evinger to replace Anderson vs. Cyborg later this month at UFC 214 for the featherweight title after Anderson bowed out.

In the new main event, it was Mara Romero Borella earning a split decision over Milana Dudieva. Borella survived a triangle choke and armbar attempt by Dudieva in the final round.

The co-main saw Jinh Yu Frey defeat Ashley Cummins via decision.

Kolesnyk remained on the card, but suffered a first round submission defeat at the hands of Pam Sorenson. Karina Rodriguez finished Barbara Aciolyn and Felice Spencer submitted Amy Coleman.

Miranda Maverick and Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir each picked up decision victories.

Complete results from the event, which streamed live on UFC Fight Pass, are below:

• Mara Romero Borella def. Milana Dudieva via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

• Jinh Yu Frey def. Ashley Cummins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

• Pam Sorenson def. Helena Kolesnyk via submission (armbar) at 3:12 of Round 1

• Karina Rodriguez def. Barbara Acioly via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of Round 1

• Miranda Maverick def. Gabby Romero via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

• Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir def. Kelly D’Angelo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

• Felicia Spencer def. Amy Coleman via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17 of Round 1

Invicta FC 24 Results: Mara Romero Borella Tops Milana Dudieva

