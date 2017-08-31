Invicta FC 25: Cheri Muraski Submits Tracy Cortez in Second Round

Tracy Cortez couldn’t nab a win in her pro debut against Cheri Muraski.

Cortez vs. Muraski served as the second fight on the Invicta FC 25 card.

The two engaged in the clinch right away. Cortez landed some elbows in the clinch. They exchanged knees. Blood poured from the nose of Muraski. Some knees landed for Cortez. A combination was there for Muraski. A body kick landed for Cortez and she landed a combination. The round ended with Cortez bringing her opponent down.

A knee from Cortez opened the second round. A left hand from Muraski knocked the mouthpiece out of Cortez. Muraski was pushed against the fence. She locked on a guillotine choke and forced the tap.

Final Result: Cheri Muraski def. Tracy Cortez via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 2:42