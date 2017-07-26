Invicta FC 25 Fight Card Complete with Seven New Bouts

By
Dana Becker
-

Seven fights have been added to the Invicta FC 25 event which features two title fights in August.

Five unbeaten fighters and three more making their pro debuts will be in action on August 31 from Lemoore, California and the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino. The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Katharina Lehner, who is 5-0, will face 3-1 Alexa Conners, while 4-0 Kali Robbins meets 4-1 Sharon Jacobson.

Also announced were Alyse Anderson (3-0) vs. Shino VanHoose (5-5), Kelly McGill (2-1) vs. AmberLynn Orr (0-1), Shaianna Rincon (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1), Cheri Muraski (2-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0) and Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0).

The card is headlined by Yana Kunitskaya (9-3) meeting Raquel Oa’aluhi (6-5) for the vacant bantamweight belt, while Livia Renata Souza (10-1) takes on Jodie Esquibel (6-2) for strawweight gold.

