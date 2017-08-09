Invicta FC 25 Heads to Tachi Palace, Two Titles Featured

By
Dana Becker
-

The fighting females of Invicta FC are headed to California and Tachi Palace Hotel later this month for Invicta FC 25.

In the main event, Raquel Pa’aluhi takes on Yana Kunitskaya for the vacant bantamweight title, while the strawweight title is up for grabs in the co-main when former champion Livia Renata Souza battles Jodie Esquibel.

The card airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6 p.m. PT on August 31.

Below is the current fight card:

• Yana Kunitskaya vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi for Invicta FC bantamweight title

• Livia Renata Souza vs. Jodie Esquibel for Invicta FC strawweight title

• Alexa Conners vs. Katharina Lehner

• Sharon Jacobson vs. Kali Robbins

• Shin VanHoose vs. Alyse Anderson

• Kelly McGill-Velasco vs. Amberlynn Orr

• Yaya Rincon vs. Stephanie Egger

• Cheri Muraski vs. Tracy Cortez

• Ashley Medina vs. Jillian DeCoursey

