Invicta FC 25 Highlights: Robbins Survives & Submits Jacobson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kali Robbins
Image via UFC Fight Pass

Kali Robbins made her Invicta FC debut a successful one.

Last night (Aug. 31), Robbins shared the cage with Sharon Jacobson as part of the Invicta FC 25 card. Coming into the fight, Jacobson was riding a four-fight winning streak. Robbins improved her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 5-0 thanks to some heart and submission skills.

Check out the highlights below:

With the loss, Jacobson falls to 4-2. Robbins has now finished all five of her opponents. She has never been to the third round as a professional.

Check out MMANews.com for the Invicta FC 25 results.

Latest MMA News

