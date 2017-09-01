Invicta FC 25 Highlights: Robbins Survives & Submits Jacobson

Kali Robbins made her Invicta FC debut a successful one.

Last night (Aug. 31), Robbins shared the cage with Sharon Jacobson as part of the Invicta FC 25 card. Coming into the fight, Jacobson was riding a four-fight winning streak. Robbins improved her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 5-0 thanks to some heart and submission skills.

Check out the highlights below:

Can it be comeback of the year if the fight lasted less than a minute? WOW! Kali Robbins! #InvictaFC25 pic.twitter.com/HmBQv3yzOk — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) September 1, 2017

With the loss, Jacobson falls to 4-2. Robbins has now finished all five of her opponents. She has never been to the third round as a professional.

