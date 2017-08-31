Invicta FC 25: Jillian DeCoursey Defeats Ashley Medina in Pro Debut

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jillian DeCoursey
Jillian DeCoursey made her pro debut a successful one against Ashley Medina.

The opening bout on the Invicta FC 25 card featured a match-up between DeCoursey and Medina. Both competitors were making their professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

The two got the action started right away. Medina backed her opponent against the fence. She landed a knee to the body. Off the break, DeCoursey landed a strike. She went high with a kick. The two engaged in a clinch battle. Medina landed a leg kick. A combination landed for DeCoursey.

A couple of knees to the body landed for DeCoursey. A right hand was there for DeCoursey. Her range posed a problem for Medina. A right hand backed Medina up. The first round later came to a close.

An inside leg kick connected for Medina early in the second stanza. They returned to the clinch as they did in the opening frame. A combination led Decoursey to the clinch. A cut formed over the left eye of Medina. A left hand was there for Medina.

Decoursey scored a takedown early in the final frame. She went for a rear-naked choke. Medina moved around, but DeCoursey stood in control and landed punches until the final horn sounded.

DeCoursey was awarded the split decision nod.

Final Result: Jillian DeCoursey def. Ashley Medina via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

