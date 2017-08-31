Invicta FC 25: Kali Robbins Submits Sharon Jacobson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kali Robbins
Image Credit: Kali Robbins' Twitter page

Sharon Jacobson was off to a good start, but Kali Robbins earned a quick submission win.

Jacobson and Robbins went one-on-one on the Invicta FC card. It didn’t last a minute, but the action was wild. The action took place inside the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, California.

The two were shy striking early. Jacobson rocked Robbins with a combination. Robbins went for a takedown, but Jacobson countered. She finished a judo throw. Robbins went for an arm bar and stopped the fight via submission out of nowhere.

Final Result: Kali Robbins def. Sharon Jacobson via submission (armbar) – R1, 0:42

