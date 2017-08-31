Invicta FC 25: Katharina Lehner Batters & Finishes Alexa Conners

Alexa Conners couldn’t get anything going against Katharina Lehner.

Conners and Lehner went head-to-head on the Invicta FC 25 card. It didn’t last long and it was a one-sided affair.

A right hand found the mark for Lehner early. She was finding a home for that right hand. She followed that up with a kick to the body. Lehner sensed Conners was in trouble and swarmed. Conners clinched to stay in the fight. Conners continued to cover up until she was dropped by a left hand and that was a wrap.

Final Result: Katharina Lehner def. Alexa Conners via TKO (strikes) – R1