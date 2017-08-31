Invicta FC 25: Livia Renata Souza Earns Decision Win Over Janaisa Morandin

Janaisa Morandin held on, but she couldn’t withstand the takedowns and control of Livia Renata Souza.

Morandin and Souza clashed on the Invicta FC 25 card. Morandin came into the bout with an undefeated record.

Souza landed a leg kick at the start of the fight. A right hand was there for Morandin. Souza scored a takedown. She threw some strikes on the ground. The action returned standing and Souza pressed her opponent against the fence. The round ended with Souza in top control.

Souza took her opponent down about a minute and a half into the second stanza. She worked for an arm triangle choke. The referee stood both fighters back up. A knee was there for Morandin. Souza took her opponent down again. Morandin locked in a triangle, but Souza hung on.

Souza opened the final round with a right hand. Another takedown was achieved by Souza. She remained in control for the rest of the round.

Souza earned the unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: Livia Renata Souza vs. Janaisa Morandin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)