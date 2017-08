Invicta FC is getting in the “Countdown” series mode, releasing “Road to Pa’aluhi vs. Kunitskaya” ahead of Thursday’s Invicta FC 25 card.

The show spotlights Raquel Pa’aluhi and Yana Kunitskaya, who meet Thursday night from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino and streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Pa’aluhi (6-5) and Kunitskaya (9-3) meet for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event.