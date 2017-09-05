Invicta FC 25 Salaries: Livia Renata Souza Tops List

The Invicta FC 25 salaries have been released.

On Aug. 31, Invicta FC 25 took place inside the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, California. The event was headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Yana Kunitskaya and Raquel P’aluhi. Kunitskaya won the bout and took home $10,000. Pa’aluhi earned $5,000.

In the co-main event, Livia Renata Souza defeated Janaisa Morandin. Souza walked away with $15,000. Morandin nabbed $5,000.

Here are the rest of the Invicta FC 25 salaries:

Yana Kunitskaya ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Raquel Pa’aluhi ($5,000)

Livia Renata Souza ($7,500 + $7,500 = $15,000) def. Janaisa Morandin ($2,000)

Katharina Lehner ($2,500 + $2,500 = $5,000) def. Alexa Conners ($1,500)

Kali Robbins ($2,500 + $2,500 = $5,000) def. Sharon Jacobson ($3,000)

Shino VanHoose ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Alyse Anderson ($2,000)

Sarah Kleczka ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Amberlynn Orr ($1,000)

Yaya Rincón ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Courtney King ($1,500)

Cheri Muraski ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Tracy Cortez ($1,000)

Jillian DeCoursey ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Ashley Medina ($1,000)