Invicta FC 25: Sarah Kleczka Edges Amberlynn Orr

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sarah Kleczka
Image Credit: Mad Creativity Photography

Sarah Kleczka did enough to get past Amberlynn Orr.

A clash between Kleczka and Orr was featured on the Invicta FC 25 card.

Kleczka took the center of the cage right away. She grabbed a leg and clinched her opponent against the cage. The two fought for control. An elbow from Orr found the mark. Orr scored a takedown and avoided a choke attempt. A knee to the body was there for Kleczka.

Kleczka moved forward and landed a right hand at the start of the second round. A right hand connected for Orr. Kleczka scored a takedown. Orr reversed and was in top control. Kleczka went for a kimura off her back. The round ended shortly after.

Once again, Kleczka started the round moving forward. She pushed her opponent against the fence. The two were broken up for a lack of activity. Kleczka just drove her opponent towards the cage again. She landed a knee to the head. The final horn later sounded.

Kleczka earned a split decision victory.

Final Result: Sarah Kleczka def. Amberlynn Orr via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

