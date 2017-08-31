Invicta FC 25: Shaianna Rincon Finishes Courtney King

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Shaianna Rincon
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Courtney King had no answer for the ground-and-pound of Shaianna Rincon.

Bout number three on the Invicta FC 25 card featured a bout between King and Rincon.

A leg kick was there for Rincon. She took King down. She rained down some left hands. King got back on her feet. An elbow on the clinch break landed for Rincon. She scored another takedown. King was able to reverse and took control of the back. She went for a rear-naked choke. Rincon hung on.

King landed a right hand early in the second round. Rincon responded with her own right hand. She completed a takedown. She landed some hammerfists and dropped down was elbows in mount. She landed some heavy strikes and referee Josh Rosenthal stopped the fight.

Final Result: Shaianna Rincon def. Courtney King via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:41

