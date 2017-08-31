Invicta FC 25: Shino VanHoose Earns Split Nod Over Alyse Anderson

Alyse Anderson’s takedowns weren’t enough to get past Shino VanHoose.

Anderson and Vanhoose threw leather inside the Invicta FC cage. Vanhoose returned to the promotion for the first time in over a year.

They exchanges strikes early. A knee to the body found the mark for Vanhoose. Anderson went for a takedown against the fence. Vanhoose got off the fence, but was pushed back. Anderson scored a takedown. They stood up due to a lack of activity.

Anderson scored another takedown. She moved to side control. Vanhoose stood up and lit her opponent up with strikes to end the round.

Anderson landed a left hand. She went to grab a hold of her opponent, but couldn’t. She took Vanhoose down off a strike attempt. She remained in control for the rest of the round.

A body kick was there for Anderson early in the final round. Vanhoose landed a few right hands. Vanhoose reversed her opponent and was in mount. Anderson popped out and time was called for a wardrobe malfunction. After action stalled, the fighters were stood back up.

Anderson would soon push her opponent against the fence. She looked to take the back of Vanhoose. The final bell later rang.

Vanhoose earned the split nod.

Final Result: Shino Vanhoose def. Alyse Anderson via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)