Invicta FC 25 Weigh-In Results: Pa’aluhi, Kunitskaya Official

By
Dana Becker
-

Raquel Pa’aluhi and Yana Kunitskaya both came in under the 135-pound weight limit for Thursday’s Invicta FC 25 main event, meaning the bantamweight title will be on the line.

Pa’aluhi weighed in at 133.8 pounds, with Kunitskaya tipping the scales at 134.5 on Wednesday.

The card airs from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino and streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Katharina Lehner and Kali Robbins both missed weight for their fights, but the bouts are expected to still go on.

Below are complete weigh-in results:

• Raquel Pa’aluhi (133.8 lbs.) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5) for vacant bantamweight title

• Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza (115) vs. Janaisa Morandin (115.3)

• Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (136) vs. Katharina Lehner (140.5)

• Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (115.1) vs. Kali Robbins (117.4)

• Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (105.7) vs. Alyse Anderson (104.9)

• Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr (135.7) vs. Sarah Kleczka (135.1)

• Featherweight: Yaya Rincón (144.4) vs. Courtney King (146)

• Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.3)

• Atomweight: Ashley Medina (105.9) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (104.9)

