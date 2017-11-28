Invicta FC 26 Promo: Jennifer Maia Defends vs. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz

Jennifer Maia defends her Invicta FC flyweight title next month against Agnieszka Niedzwiedz in the main event of Invicta FC 26.

The card takes place from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, airing live on UFC Fight Pass.

Maia (14-4-1) holds a recent victory over current Ultimate Fighter finalist Roxanne Modafferi. She is on a five-fight win streak overall.

Niedzwiedz (10-0) has won both of her Invicta FC fights, besting Vanessa Porto in May via decision.

The card also features the promotional debut of Mackenzie Dern, as she meets Kaline Medeiros in a strawweight encounter; Porto takes on Milana Dudieva; and Amber Brown meets Tessa Simpson.