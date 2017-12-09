Invicta FC 26 Results: Jennifer Maia Retains Title vs. Aga Niedźwiedź

Jennifer Maia remained Invicta FC flyweight champion Friday night, turning back the challenge of Aga Niedźwiedź in the main event of Invicta FC 26.

The card aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

Maia (15-4-1) earned her second title defense, sweeping the scorecards. All three judges ruled the bout in favor of Maia by scores of 49-46.

The loss was the first in the professional career of Niedźwiedź, dropping her record to 10-1.

In the co-main event, rising star Mackenzie Dern picked up a third round submission of Kaline Medeiros via armbar. Just 15 seconds remained in the fight when Dern locked in the hold and forced the tap.

Complete results are below:

• Jennifer Maia def. Aga Niedźwiedź via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) to remain Invicta FC flyweight champion

• Mackenzie Dern def. Kaline Medeiros via submission (armbar) at 4:45 of Round 3

• Janaisa Morandin def. Kinberly Novaes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Vanessa Porto def. Milana Dudieva via TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of Round 3

• Virna Jandiroba def. Amy Montenegro via submission (armbar) at 2:50 of Round 1

• Amber Brown def. Tessa Simpson via submission (armbar) at :50 of Round 1

• Karina Rodríguez def. Christine Ferea via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

• Kay Hansen def. Emilee Prince via submission (armbar) at 1:23 of Round 1