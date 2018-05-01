Invicta FC 29: Kaufman vs. Lehner Preview

Invicta Fighting Championship has its next event right around the corner and the final lineup for the upcoming show has been released.

Invicta FC 29 is set to take place on Friday, May 4 at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

The promotion has made some changes to the card that includes Sarah Kleczka (1-0) replacing Shaianna Rincon (2-0) to fight Lisa Spangler (0-0) in a bantamweight bout.

Also, the debut of Adriana Vukovich (0-0) has been delayed but she will be fighting at an upcoming event. The promotion never announced her opponent for this show.

The event will be headlined by Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner for the vacant bantamweight championship while former Cage Warriors champion Pannie Kianzad attempts to get back on her winning ways as she is slated to fight promotional newcomer Bianca Daimoni in the co-main event.

All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the final card:

Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner – for vacant bantamweight title

Bianca Daimoni vs. Pannie Kianzad

Barbara Acioly vs. Pearl Gonzalez

Marciea Allen vs. Julia Avila

Cheri Muraski vs. Liz Tracy

Sarah Kleczka vs. Lisa Spangler

Macy Chiasson vs. Allison Schmidt

Helen Peralta vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

What are your thoughts on the Invicta FC 29 fight card? Is it something that you are interested in watching on a Friday night or will you pass on it? Sound off in the comment section below.