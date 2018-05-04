Invicta FC 29 Results: Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner

Invicta FC 29 is set to go down and we’ve got you covered with live results.

In the main event, Sarah Kaufman and Katharina Lehner will do battle for the vacant Invicta FC bantamweight title. In the co-main event, Pannie Kianzad and Bianca Diamoni will go one-on-one. Pearl Gonzalez and Barbara Acioly will also share the cage.

The event is set to take place inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. The card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep refreshing the page for live results below:

Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner

Pannie Kianzad vs. Bianca Diamoni

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Barbara Acioly

Julia Avila vs. Marciea Allen

Liz Tracy vs. Cheri Muraski

Lisa Spangler def. Sarah Kleczka via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Allison Schmidt via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Helen Peralta def. Cheyanne Viismas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)