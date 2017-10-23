Invicta FC: Amateur Tourney Winner will Receive Contract

The winner of a special eight-woman amateur tournament scheduled for February at World Class Fight League 20 will receive a contract with Invicta FC.

Invicta FC made the special announcement via Twitter:

https://twitter.com/InvictaFights/status/921522286275915776/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mmafighting.com%2F2017%2F10%2F23%2F16524994%2Finvicta-fc-putting-contract-on-the-line-for-winner-of-2018-amateur-tournament

No fighters have been announced for the event and Invicta FC is asking fans to decide which weight class will be used. The winner will make their pro debut under the Invicta FC banner.

World Class Fight League 20 goes down February 16 from Tampa.