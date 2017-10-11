Invicta FC Announces Sharing Agreement with Pancrase

Invicta FC has been losing fighters left and right to the UFC over the past several months.

Now, Shannon Knapp’s promotion has reached out to land some talent back.

Invicta FC announced recently a talent-sharing agreement with the Japanese promotion Pancrase that will allow fighters to compete in both organizations.

“It’s an honor to be able to partner with Pancrase, one of MMA’s most storied promotions,” Invicta president Knapp said. “In addition to all past and present ‘Kings and Queens of Pancrase,’ pioneers and contemporary stars alike have passed through the Pancrase organization at one time or another. Through our talent-sharing agreement, we hope to be able to capitalize on the wealth of female fighters being developed by both Invicta and Pancrase in a mutually beneficial way.

“From this partnership, the world’s best fighters from Invicta will get an opportunity to fight in Pancrase, and at the same time, Japanese fighters will get to experience fighting Invicta fighters that are at the world level. In addition, Japanese fighters would get a chance to fight in Invicta. This might open the door for fans in Japan to see Japanese fighters under the Invicta contract, such as Mizuki and Takayo Hashi to fight in Japan as well. Both Invicta FC and Pancrase are currently on UFC Fight Pass and by exchanging fighters we are looking to increase opportunities for fighters to compete more often.”

Currently, both Invicta FC and Pancrase have an agreement with UFC Fight Pass to air events live. The next Invicta card, Invicta FC 26, is scheduled for November 30 with flyweight champion Jennifer Maia defending vs. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz.