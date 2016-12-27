Invicta FC Asking For Fans to Vote on 2016 “Fight of The Year”

The fine folks over at Invicta FC have compiled what they believe to be the six best fights in the all-female promotion from the past 12 months.

Now, they want the fans to decide which was stood above the rest.

Invicta FC is asking for votes to determine the “Fight of the Year,” spotlighting six crazy good fights, along with several other awards.

Today is the last day to get your votes in the for the Invicta FC Fan Choice Awards! VOTE NOW: https://t.co/AWTxhTWEKc pic.twitter.com/sMMVBlFDbJ — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) December 27, 2016

Head on over to Invicta FC to vote on the best of the best.

Many of these bouts can be streamed online if you are a subscriber to UFC Fight Pass.