Invicta FC Asking For Fans to Vote on 2016 "Fight of The Year"

Invicta FC Asking For Fans to Vote on 2016 “Fight of The Year”

By on December 27, 2016

The fine folks over at have compiled what they believe to be the six best fights in the all-female promotion from the past 12 months.

Now, they want the fans to decide which was stood above the rest.

Invicta FC is asking for votes to determine the “Fight of the Year,” spotlighting six crazy good fights, along with several other awards.

Head on over to Invicta FC to vote on the best of the best.

Many of these bouts can be streamed online if you are a subscriber to UFC Fight Pass.

