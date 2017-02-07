Invicta FC Atomweight Champ Ayaka Hamasaki Moves Up In Weight, Eyes Strawweight Title

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Conor McGregor, look what you’ve started. The current craze of fighters vying to challenge for a second title has spread outside the UFC, as Invicta FC atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki (14-1) will move up in weight for a marquee strawweight fight in March. MMAFighting was first to report the news. Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp confirmed the report, indicating an announcement would be forthcoming.

Since McGregor claimed his second (then simultaneous) title in November, a number of fighters have expressed interest in doing the same. On the women’s side of the sport, both Amanda Nunes (eyeing the UFC’s new featherweight division) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (focusing on a potential UFC flyweight class) have shown a desire for more gold. Now, it appears Invicta’s Hamasaki may be the next to actually try it. Key word: may. Hamasaki will square off against former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza (9-1) at Invicta FC 22 on March 25 in Kansas City. Should she pick up a victory, Hamasaki is looking to be picked up by the UFC. If that falls through, however, the atomweight champion has indicated she is willing to fight for the strawweight title — and defend both belts.

The Invicta FC strawweight title found itself in limbo when champion Angela Hill returned to the UFC to face Jessica Andrade at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston, TX. Despite losing on the judge’s scorecards, Hill put on a gutsy effort and will likely stick around the UFC for a while.

The end result is that the Invicta FC strawweight belt could soon be up for grabs. Who vies for it next will depend on the outcome of Hamasaki vs. Souza. Meanwhile, Invicta FC 22 will be headlined by a rematch between bantamweight champ Tonya Evinger and Yana Kunitskaya.

LATEST NEWS

Ben Rothwell Thinks Cain Velasquez ‘Learned How to Milk’ His Injuries

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Ben Rothwell isn't hiding his feelings on Cain Velasquez's inactivity. "Big Ben" knows that injuries are a part of mixed martial arts (MMA). Rothwell himself...

Mike Jackson to CM Punk: Fight Me & Let’s See Who The Real ‘Can’...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Mike Jackson is eyeing one more fight inside the Octagon against a big name. Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion CM Punk is no stranger...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘If The UFC Opens up The Women’s Flyweight Division, I Will go...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is hoping to have another successful year in 2017. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder is in the United States...

Invicta FC Atomweight Champ Ayaka Hamasaki Moves Up In Weight, Eyes Strawweight Title

Jay Anderson -
0
Conor McGregor, look what you've started. The current craze of fighters vying to challenge for a second title has spread outside the UFC, as...

Miesha Tate Says UFC Comeback is ‘Not Even on The Radar’ Despite Featherweight Inclusion

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
If you have high hopes for Miesha Tate to return to the Octagon, you may want to dial it back a bit. The former Ultimate...