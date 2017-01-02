Invicta FC Hands Out 2016 Awards, Including Fighter of The Year

Invicta FC, the all-female promotion that streams on UFC Fight Pass, recently announced 2016 award winners for “Fighter of the Year,” “Fight of the Year” and more.

Megan Anderson picked up the top honor, while the strawweight title fight between Angela Hill and Livia Renata Souza scored the best fight.

Newcomer, Knockout and Submission of the year were also named, while the runner-up in each category were honored by the promotion.

The awards were voted on by the fans through an online survey.

Anderson steps back inside the cage on January 14 to meet Charmaine Tweet in the main event of Invicta FC 21.