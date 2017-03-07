Invicta FC Signs UFC Veterans Milana Dudieva and Kelly Faszholz

Invicta FC has picked up a pair of UFC veterans this week, as the all-female MMA promotion has signed both Milana Dudieva (11-5)and Kelly Fasholz (3-2). The duo join Kelly D’Angelo (2-0), who was also announced as having signed with the promotion Monday.

Dudieva, the more experienced of the two, joined the UFC back in 2014 and immediately made an impact, winning a split decision against Elizabeth Phillips at UFC Fight Night 48. However, she would then drop her next two bouts, to Juliana Pena and Marion Reneau. The Reneau fight went down this past November, and would mark her last in the promotion. Historically, she also holds a win over ex-UFC vet Sheila Gaff in ProFC, as well as a loss to current UFC strawweight contender Jessica Andrade in that same promotion.

Faszholz, meanwhile, went 0-2 in the UFC, with a Fight of the Night debut against Lauren Murphy in February 2016 followed by a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira this past October.

The signings are a definite boost to Invicta, who frequently feed top fighters in to the UFC. In this case, both Dudieva and Faszholz should also benefit by getting some additional fights under their belt.