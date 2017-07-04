Invicta FC’s Shannon Knapp Announces Two Title Fights for Invicta FC 25

Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani Monday, with some big news for the upcoming Invicta FC 25 card. That event will see the all-female fighting promotion take a rare road trip, heading west to Lemoore, California. On the card that night? Not one but two title fights.

First up is the vacant bantamweight title. Tonya Evinger vacated the title upon heading to the UFC to face former Invicta FC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg at the upcoming UFC 214 later this month. Vying for 135lb gold at Invicta FC 25 will be former two-time title challenger Yana Kunitskaya (9–3 (1)) and Raquel Pa’aluhi (6–5).

Then, in the co-main event, former strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza (10–1) will meet Jodie Esquibel (6–2) for the title vacated by Angela Hill. Esquibel will enter the night coming off a win over DeAnna Bennett at Invicta FC 22, while Souza last defeated atomweight champ Ayaka Hamasaki in a strawweight fight that saw the 105lb champ moving up in weight.

Invicta FC 25 takes place at the Tachi Palace in Lemoore, California on August 30, and will air live on UFC Fight Pass.