Invicta Featherweight Champ Megan Anderson Calls Out Cindy Dandois for UFC Bout

Current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson is one of the more popular choices out there for a potential showdown for the monster that is Cris “Cyborg” Justino. However, before that match-up can come to fruition, Cyborg needs to take care of business with Germaine de Randamie, who holds 145lb gold in the UFC — and Anderson needs to make her way to the promotion.

With that in mind, Anderson took to Twitter following UFC Nashville to call out the last woman to beat her in the cage: Cindy Dandois. Anderson (8-2) was submitted by Dandois (8-3) in her Invicta FC debut, but hasn’t lost since, going on a four fight run and winning the Invicta title (originally the interim belt, until Cyborg officially dropped Invicta gold to turn her focus on the UFC entirely).

Dandois, meanwhile, lost to former bantamweight challenger Alexis Davis Saturday in Nashville. Anderson, who has been quite vocal about jumping to the UFC as a featherweight, is now suggesting the two feature in a rematch — with the winner getting the victor of Justino vs. de Randamie.

I feel like we all know whose improved from the first fight now. @danawhite make the rematch & winner fights Cyborg/GDR winner #UFCNashville — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 22, 2017

Anderson couldn’t help but get a little dig in at her old rival as well:

If my best friend was Meisha Tate and begged Dana White to give me a shot, I'd probably be in the UFC too by now #UFCNashville — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 22, 2017

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will book the pair, or what exactly they’re doing with the featherweight division, which has to date featured just one fight, de Randamie vs. Holly Holm at UFC 208.