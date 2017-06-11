Ion Cutelaba: ‘I Expected Henrique da Silva to Stay in The Fight a Little Longer’

Ion Cutelaba wasn’t expecting to finish Henrique da Silva as quickly as he did.

Cutelaba entered the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand last night (June 10). He finished da Silva in just 22 seconds on the main card of UFC Fight Night 110. “The Hulk” told MMAJunkie.com that he thought da Silva would last a bit longer:

“I knew what to expect from a myself. I know how strong of a fighter I am, but I expected my opponent to stay (in the fight) a little longer – at least a half minute or minute.”

Cutelaba isn’t short on confidence. The light heavyweight believes he can reach the top of the 205-pound mountain.

“You should remember my name, because I’ll be the next UFC champion. I’m still young. I’m only 23. There’s still lots of time. I’m still quite inexperienced. No one has a chance. I’ll be the next champion.”