The light heavyweights take center Octagon up next, as Ion Cutelaba takes on Henrique de Silva next on the main card. Check out how it went down here:

Round 1:

Cutelaba lands a big shot right out of the gates that puts Da Silva down, and he reigns down the vicious ground-and-pound that forces the ref to call the action off.

Official Result: Ion Cutelaba def. Henrique de Silva via TKO (punches, 0:22)