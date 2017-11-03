Ion Cutelaba Removed From UFC 217 Following Potential USADA Violation

Ion Cutelaba is no longer competing tomorrow night (Nov. 4).

Cutelaba was scheduled to meet Michal Oleksiejczuk inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout would’ve been featured on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC 217. That’s no longer the case.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed the UFC of a potential Anti Doping violation on Cutelaba’s part. You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ion Cutelaba of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from its investigation into voluntary disclosures by Cutelaba during an out-of-competition sample collections on October 18 and October 19, 2017. USADA has provisionally suspended Cutelaba and his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk has been cancelled from the November 4, 2017, UFC 217 fight card.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Cutelaba. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”