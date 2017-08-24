Irish Bookmakers Pay Out on Mayweather vs. McGregor

Irish betting outfit Paddy Power has already paid out on bets placed on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor bout

Conor McGregor will not like this one bit…

The Dublin based bookies have settled bets for those who have backed Mayweather to beat the Irishman this coming Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. According to the firm, Mayweather is simply too good for McGregor and they believe that the result is a foregone conclusion.

Word has reached Mayweather in Las Vegas, who took to social media to address the news:

“I’m looking online right now, and Paddy Power is paying out on my victory, and the fight hasn’t even happened yet,” Mayweather told his fans on Facebook.

“Paddy power believes in me. The Irish fans believe in me.”

Fans of McGregor may find some comfort in the fact that Paddy Power infamously paid out early to those who backed Hilary Clinton to win last year’s U.S Presidential Election.