Irish Golf Superstar McIlroy Ponders ‘Fix’ in Mayweather vs. McGregor

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to watching compatriot Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather this Saturday but is hoping that the fight is legitimate

McIlroy, who counts himself as a fan of McGregor, was asked about the fight at a press conference ahead of this week’s The Northern Trust golf tournament:

“All I’ve done is follow the build up to this thing. Now that I’m off Twitter and social media, all I do is watch YouTube videos of Conor McGregor,” McIlroy said.

“I’m intrigued. He [McGregor] talks a good game. If you just listen to his press conferences and what he says, you would think that this guy, he’s the one with the 50-0 boxing record.

It’s amazing. I’m a big admirer of him. He talks about visualization and the law of attraction and all this stuff that he believes in it and he vocalizes it, and he has the courage to say what he thinks. I’m a believer in that stuff, and I’m a big advocate of that.

“And some of the stuff he does wouldn’t be my cup of tea, but he believes 100 percent in himself and he believes he’s going to go out there on Saturday night and shock the world.

“I’m interested just to see how it all plays out, but I just fear that they do all this trash-talking and they go behind the scenes and they are having a laugh and thinking: I can’t believe we are talking all this public for a ride.

“We are all buying into it and they are like, can you believe these people believe this. I just hope it doesn’t turn into it and I hope it’s not in any way fixed.

“It’s amazing, like we were talking about, imagine McGregor knocks him out in the first couple of rounds. They would get even more for the rematch. The rematch would be even bigger.