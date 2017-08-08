“Irrelevant” Stipe Miocic Responds With Challenge to Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has a few questions for light heavyweight king and pound-for-pound number 1 Jon Jones

Jones has made it known to anyone willing to listen that he intends to fight WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. The 30-year-old has also been frank in admitting that a big payday would be the motivating factor behind that choice:

“I feel like if I was going to take a fight at heavyweight it would be against a person who me and my coaches feel would be a perfect matchup for me,” Jones stated at the UFC 214 post fight press conference. “Right now, Stipe is looking extremely impressive. And I believe if you get an extremely talented big guy versus an extremely talented little guy, I mean, a lot of the cards are in his favor. At the same time, I fear no man. I strike for a reason when I strike.”

“I feel like Stipe is relatively unknown to the general public. It wouldn’t even be a real superfight in my opinion. I think a lot of MMA fans would be super excited about it, but the general public wouldn’t care about that fight.”

Miocic, clearly exercising his right to reply, told FloCombat on Monday that Jones’ words may leave a lot to desire:

“Listen, I’ll fight anyone. If the UFC wants me to fight Jon, I’ll fight him,” Miocic told FloCombat on Monday. “All I care about right now is breaking that [heavyweight title defense] record, winning now and keeping the belt for a long time. I think I am relevant, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I don’t have as many fans as him on social media maybe, but I’m pretty sure I’m relevant.”

“I’m the baddest man on the planet for a reason,” he continued. “He can think what he wants, whatever. Listen, at the end of the day I am relevant.”

“It would be a huge fight. I don’t understand why you don’t think it would be a huge fight. You’ve got pound-for-pound best fighter in the world against No. 4 pound-for-pound. We’re both champions and it’s a fight people want to see. But I’m irrelevant right now so we’ll see.”