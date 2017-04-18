Irwin Rivera Feels He’ll ‘Get The Job Done’ Against Kevin Natividad (Exclusive)

Irwin Rivera expects a tough battle this Thursday night (April 20).

Rivera is set to compete against Kevin Natividad inside the Casino Del Sol Resort in Tucson, Arizona. It’s a chance for Rivera to get back on track following a knockout loss to Jose Ceja back in Oct. 2016.

Rivera took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson before stepping back inside the cage for Combate 13. “The Beast” said he realizes Natividad is a solid fighter, but feels his preparation will lead to a victory:

“I don’t know much. All I know is that he’s 2-0, he’s got a bunch of amateur fights. He’s a solid fighter man, I’ve checked him out. I don’t really get too into detail when I look at fighters. I don’t really look at fighters, I just check out their last fight (and) see how they are. Get an idea of what they’re gonna do and from there I do my own thing and then we fight. All I know is he’s a hungry guy, he seems like a hard worker. He’s an up and coming guy. He’s looking to make a name for himself through me, otherwise he wouldn’t have taken the fight. I know it’s gonna be a tough fight, I know he’s gonna come bring his ‘A’ game. I’m gonna go out there and do what I gotta do. I’m gonna get the job done.”

After his fight with “Quicksand,” Rivera is hoping to stay active throughout 2017.

“Man I would love to fight four times. My goal is to fight four times, possibly five. I always like passing my goals. I’m looking to fight at least four times, god willing everything is great, I’m healthy. I’m trying to be as active as I can be.”

You can listen to the full interview below: