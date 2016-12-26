Is Amanda Nunes a Candidate For Fighter of The Year?

Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.

If Amanda Nunes can complete that run this coming Friday night at UFC 207, the Brazilian and reigning UFC female bantamweight champion just might find herself as the “Fighter of the Year.”

Nunes likely will guarantee herself that award for the female division if she can stun Rousey, but there is a strong case to be made for overall fighter if she bests the former champion.

Shevchenko remains a top candidate in the bantamweight division thanks to her win this summer of former titleholder Holly Holm.

Tate, of course, if an ex-champion and considered one of the legends of women’s MMA.

Nunes is on a four-fight win streak overall and has lost just once in her UFC career – a TKO finish at the hands of Cat Zingano.