Is Anthony Johnson Headed to NFL With Los Angeles Rams?

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Following his retirement announcement at UFC 210 Saturday night, Anthony Johnson’s Twitter page was given some new artwork and details.

Johnson announced that he was leaving MMA after a loss to Daniel Cormier, and almost immediately, his Twitter profile header picture was switched to that of a Los Angeles Rams NFL helmet.

Also, under the profile description, the words “Rams” and “LA Rams” are both hashtagged. “Rumble” also posted the following:

“I went all out and don’t regret anything…
I’m tired and the time is now for me to keep it moving…
Some say holding on is what makes you strong. But sometimes it takes much more then strength to just let go and move on.”

