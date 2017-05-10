Is Stipe Miocic The Biggest Rival to Junior Dos Santos?

Remember a few years ago when Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos put on a series of fights over the UFC heavyweight title?

Many considered them some of the best the division has ever witnessed.

Now, as Velasquez works his way back to fighting from an injury, “Cigano” is preparing to face Stipe Miocic for the title this Saturday night at UFC 211.

Dos Santos, a former champion, won the first meeting with Miocic via decision. So, could the reigning titleholder be considered the greatest rival to the Brazilian?

“I don’t think so,” dos Santos said. “He’s a nice guy. I think my biggest rival is Cain Velasquez. We did the trilogy together. But right now I’m facing the champion of the world and he deserves my attention and my respect, and the way I’m going to show it is by giving him 100 percent of my attention in the Octagon.”

Along with Velasquez, dos Santos has also had what many would consider “rivals” in Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum over the years.