The Anaheim Ducks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 last night in a relatively dominant game for the Flyers. While that is great for the Flyers, that is not why we are talking hockey.

Towards the end of the first period on Tuesday night, Kevin Bieksa and Radko Gudas decided to drop the gloves. Not uncommon in hockey. The superman punch that Bieksa threw and landed was what drew everyone’s attention.

Not bad form considering the skates.