J.J. Aldrich Says She Can’t Complain About Chanmi Jeon Missing Weight

J.J. Aldrich is happy she got to compete at UFC Fight Night 110.

This past Saturday night (June 10) Aldrich stepped inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. She battled Chanmi Jeon. Aldrich earned a unanimous decision victory.

Going into the bout, Jeon missed weight. Aldrich told MMAJunkie.com that she believes inexperience may have played a role in her opponent missing weight:

“My last fight was a last-minute fight, I took it on seven days’ (notice), and I still made the weight. She came in at fight week lower than I did and couldn’t make the weight, so I think it’s just maybe being from a different country, not knowing how to do it yet.”

With that said, Aldrich isn’t complaining about the situation, especially after emerging victorious.

“I know it’s her first time trying to make 115, so I’m just appreciative she still stepped up and took the fight and I got it done. I can’t complain.”