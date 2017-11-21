“Jacare” & Derek Brunson Agree to Fight but on Different Cards

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson have reportedly agreed to go head to head but a little mix up has left both men feeling somewhat confused

Souza claimed that he agreed to fight Brunson at UFC Fight Night 125, in Belem Do Para, Brazil via Twitter:

UFC offered me Derek Brunson to fight on February 3rd at UFC FN 125, Belem do Para, Brazil. I already agreed to fight on Belem do Para, Brazil, now is up to Derek Brunson, I hope he doesn't come up with escuses about the location and date of event. @ufc — Ronaldo Jacaré (@JacareMMA) November 20, 2017

“UFC offered me Derek Brunson to fight on February 3rd at UFC FN 125, Belem do Para, Brazil. I already agreed to fight on Belem do Para, Brazil, now is up to Derek Brunson, I hope he doesn’t come up with [sic] escuses about the location and date of event,” Souza wrote.

Brunson, on the other hand, was taken aback by Souza’s claims, especially given his claims that he hoped his future opponent wouldn’t makes ‘excuses about the location and date’:

That’s weird . I accepted for Jan 27 in Charlotte, NC. I’ll be in touch after this weekend’s fight! See you in NC. https://t.co/IrA88q4kEu — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 20, 2017

“That’s weird,” Brunson responded. “I accepted for Jan 27 in Charlotte, NC. I’ll be in touch after this weekend’s fight! See you in NC.”

“Jacare” lost his claim to a potential title shot to the now interim-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker back in April, which happened to be his last appearance inside the Octagon.

Brunson, on the other hand, is 2-0 in his last two fights with his last blemish coming by way of a controversial decision loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva at UFC 208.