Jacare Souza: Bout With Chris Weidman Makes Sense

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza wouldn’t mind throwing leather with Chris Weidman.

Souza is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Derek Brunson in a rematch from their 2012 encounter. In their first bout, Souza earned a knockout victory in 41 seconds. It took a little bit longer for “Jacare,” to win in the rematch, but he still earned a first-round finish.

With the win, Souza is now 11-2 in his last 13 outings. In that span, he’s only lost to Yoel Romero and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker. He’s only gone the distance once in his last 11 wins.

Enter Chris Weidman?

While a title shot probably isn’t next for Souza, a shot at gold could be within reach after one or two more victories. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “Jacare” said a bout with Weidman is intriguing:

”It’s a fight that makes sense. I never turned down a fight, especially a good fight like this. It would be a huge pleasure to fight him. This is the fight that makes sense now. I don’t know if he’s healthy because he just has hand surgery. What I know is that I’m super healthy. I’ll give my body a few days to rest, celebrate my anniversary a lot more, and then I’ll be back to training.”

