Jacare Souza Gets First Round Stoppage Over Derek Brunson

Round 1:

More of a feeling out process here through the first few minutes as neither man throws much of anything, ad when they do it doesn’t land clean. Brunson lets off the first flurry of offense with some hooks that are blocked. A nice right hand lands for Souza Brunson comes inside for some strokes but backs back out. Another combo for Brunson but he’s not rushing too much. A high kick from Brunson misses and Souza has a takedown attempt stuffed nicely. Brunson comes in wildly but a right hook pushes Brunson back. A big high kick from Souza drops Brunson and he puts on a couple of big hooks to finish things off. That’s it.

Official Result: Jacare Souza def. Derek Brunson via R1 TKO (head-kick and punches, 3:50)