Jacare Souza Gives Edge to Yoel Romero Over Robert Whittaker

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is picking Yoel Romero to become the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder.

This Saturday night (July 8), Romero will battle Robert Whittaker inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The interim title bout will serve as UFC 213’s co-main event. The action goes down as part of “International Fight Week.”

Romero and Whittaker are the only men to defeat “Jacare” under the UFC banner. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Souza offered his prediction on the match-up:

“I think Romero wins this fight. He’s stronger, keeps the distance well and is really calm. Robert Whittaker can surprise him and win because he’s really fast for the middleweight division, but I bet on Romero.”

UFC 213 goes down live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. In the main event, Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. Also on the card, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum will do battle for the third time.