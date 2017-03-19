Jacare Souza: ‘If It’s Too Much For me, I Can Stop Fighting’

Ronald “Jacare” Souza doesn’t have his sights set on retirement, but he wouldn’t be afraid to walk away when the time is right.
Souza last competed back in Feb. 2017 at UFC 208. He submitted Tim Boetsch in the first round. The kimura earned “Jacare” a “Performance of the Night” bonus.
During a recent media scrum, the former Strikeforce middleweight title holder said he isn’t thinking about hanging up his gloves. That doesn’t mean the No. 3 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pounder will have a difficult time leaving (via MMAFighting.com):
“I’m happy to be fighting. But I have no problem stopping fighting. I stopped competing in jiu-jitsu in 2005 when I was at the top of my career, and if I think it’s too much for me, that I’m full of it, I can stop fighting. That’s it. I can open my own gym, make as much money as I make fighting, and be happy. I have this dream of having my own gym, so I have no problem stopping fighting. No, it doesn’t go through my mind to stop fighting, but if I get full of it, I can stop fighting. I can teach. I have this leverage. And I’m sure, I’ll have a lot of students. Do the math, 400 students training with me.”