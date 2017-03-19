Jacare Souza: ‘If It’s Too Much For me, I Can Stop Fighting’

Ronald “Jacare” Souza doesn’t have his sights set on retirement, but he wouldn’t be afraid to walk away when the time is right.

Souza last competed back in Feb. 2017 at UFC 208. He submitted Tim Boetsch in the first round. The kimura earned “Jacare” a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

During a recent media scrum, the former Strikeforce middleweight title holder said he isn’t thinking about hanging up his gloves. That doesn’t mean the No. 3 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pounder will have a difficult time leaving (via MMAFighting.com):