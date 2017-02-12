Jacare Souza: ‘I’ll Take Another Fight if Title Shot Takes Too Long’

It’s clear that sitting on the sidelines isn’t Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s style.

Souza had a chance to wait for the winner of the expected Michael Bisping vs. Yoel Romero title bout. Instead, he went toe-to-toe with upset artist Tim Boetsch last night (Feb. 11) at UFC 208. The action took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“Jacare” provided the only finish of the night. He submitted “The Barbarian” via kimura in the first round. With another victory to his credit, many would assume that now would be the time for Souza to wait for a title shot.

The No. 3 ranked middleweight has other plans.

Souza answered some questions from the media (via MMAFighting.com). He’d rather stay active than sit at home waiting for the result of Bisping vs. Romero:

“I want to fight the champion, but if that’s going to take a while, I prefer to take another fight because I don’t want to sit around, I wasn’t born to sit around. So I’ll take another fight if it’s going to take too long to get a title shot.”

Souza has now won 10 of his last 11 bouts. He has finished nine of his opponents in that stretch with six submissions and three knockouts.