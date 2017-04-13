Jacare Souza on New UFC Deal: ‘It’s Pretty Close, We’re Working The Numbers’

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza may steer clear of the free agency market.

The last fight on Souza’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract takes place this Saturday night (April 15). “Jacare” will battle Robert Whittaker inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The middleweight scrap is going to be part of UFC on FOX 24’s main card.

This week, Souza’s manager Gilberto Faria said his fighter had a new contract with the UFC as a top priority after his bout with Whittaker. During a recent open workout session, Souza spoke to the media. Besides talking about his fight with Whittaker, “Jacare” also discussed his contract situation and his fighting future.

Souza said he’s approaching a new deal with the UFC (via MMAFighting.com):