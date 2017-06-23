Jacare Souza on Robert Whittaker: ‘He Beat me up Good’

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has broken his silence on losing to Robert Whittaker.

Back in April, Souza took on Whittaker and suffered a TKO defeat in the second round. It was “Jacare’s” second loss under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner and the first time he was finished during his time with the promotion.

Souza told MMAFighting.com that losing is part of the game:

“I honestly thought I would win the fight, that I would impose my game and win. I was confident, but this son of a gun came with a better strategy and defeated me. He beat me up good. That’s the only fight I was beaten up this much, but it happens. You step inside the Octagon and there’s a risk of not being on a good day, facing someone with a better strategy that can defeat you. There’s nothing else to say. I have to recover, come back and win.”

He then went on to say that he believes his injury got worse preparing for Whittaker.

“I got injured before the Tim Boestch fight. I healed before that fight (with Boetsch), but I think that it was worse during this last camp. I tore the muscle more, so I lost a lot of strength.”