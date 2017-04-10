Jacare Souza on Taking Robert Whittaker Fight: ‘Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained’

For Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a bout with Robert Whittaker is another day at the office.

Souza sits at the 3rd spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings. He will meet Whittaker inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri this Saturday night (April 15). The bout will be part of the main card of UFC on FOX 24.

Souza recently took part in a media session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He explained why he took a fight with Whittaker (via MMAFighting.com):