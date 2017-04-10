Jacare Souza on Taking Robert Whittaker Fight: ‘Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
For Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a bout with Robert Whittaker is another day at the office.

Souza sits at the 3rd spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings. He will meet Whittaker inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri this Saturday night (April 15). The bout will be part of the main card of UFC on FOX 24.

Souza recently took part in a media session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He explained why he took a fight with Whittaker (via MMAFighting.com):

“I asked for a fight with Luke, but they realized later that he’s running, he doesn’t want to fight. I also asked for Romero, but they told me Romero would wait for the belt. So they gave me Robert. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. I’m the champion and I believe I can defeat anyone. A champion has to act this way. I have to work and fight. If I haven’t fought Tim Boetsch, how long would I be in the sidelines? If you take a good look, every athlete that stays out for a long time doesn’t come back well, and my focus is to stay active, working. It may not seem like it, but my focus is the belt.”

